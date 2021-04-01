Gangtok, Mar 31 (PTI) Sikkim reported two fresh positive cases since Tuesday taking its COVID-19 caseload to 6235, an official said on Wednesday.

Sikkim's IEC member Sonam Bhutia said that East Sikkim and South Sikkim districts reported one case each.

The mountain state has 47 active cases, while 97 others have migrated from the state.

The toll in the contagion in the state stands at 135 and a total 5955 patients have recovered from the disease, he said.

Sikkim tested 173 samples since Tuesday taking the total number of tests carried out so far to 83021, Bhutia said.

