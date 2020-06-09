India News | Two More Railway Officials Test Positive for COVID-19 at Rail Bhavan

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Two more railway officials tested positive for coronavirus at Rail Bhavan, taking the total number of cases detected in the building to 16.

The latest cases were reported five days after two officials had tested positive on June 4, officials said.

In the present case, a multi-tasking staff of the railways has been found positive. He had last attended office on June 4.

Around eight of his contacts have been sent to home quarantine, they said.

A deputy director level official has also tested positive for the disease. He had last come to office on May 20. He tested positive on June 9, the officials said.

The Railway Board has said that all officials who came in contact with the deputy director level official may take precautions and look out for symptoms since the 14-day quarantine period got over on June 3.

