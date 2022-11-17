Chandigarh, Nov 17 (PTI) Two more suspected shooters involved in the targeted killing of a Dera Sacha Sauda follower have been arrested, Punjab Police said on Thursday.

Another person hailing from Muktsar district was also arrested for his alleged involvement in providing logistics to three shooters from Haryana, they said.

Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh, an accused in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege case, was shot dead by six assailants in his shop at Kotkapura in Faridkot on November 10.

Singh was under police protection.

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav on Thursday said two shooters identified as Manpreet Singh alias Mani (26) and Bhupinder Singh alias Goldy (22), hailing from Faridkot district, have been arrested from Hoshiarpur in the murder case.

Yadav said the Punjab Police had established the identity of two of the main shooters— Manpreet Mani and Bhupinder Goldy— on the very first day and an extensive manhunt was launched soon after.

"In an intelligence-led joint operation, Counter Intelligence Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur Police and Faridkot Police nabbed both the shooters from the outskirts of the Hoshiarpur district, when they were waiting to catch a bus to flee to Himachal Pradesh," he said.

He said both the arrested shooters have criminal cases pertaining to extortion and other crimes pending against them and their interrogation is expected to unravel the conspiracy hatched by the Canada-based terrorist Goldy Brar and his network of associates, who have acted as facilitators in this crime.

"Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar is the mastermind of this conspiracy," said Yadav.

Brar is the main accused in the murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead in May.

DGP Yadav said the Faridkot Police, in a simultaneous operation, also arrested Baljit Manna from the Jaito area in Faridkot for providing logistic support to the three Haryana-based shooters including two minors.

Earlier, three suspected shooters were nabbed within hours of the murder from Patiala by the special cell of the Delhi police.

One of the suspects was identified as Jitender while two others were minors.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Faridkot, Rajpal Singh said police have secured permission for questioning the minors.

According to police, while four shooters were from Haryana, the two were from Punjab. Two persons alongside Singh also sustained bullet injuries in the incident.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar had then claimed responsibility for the killing in a purported social media post.

