Chandigarh, Jun 21 (PTI) Two women tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh on Sunday, taking the COVID-19 tally in the union territory to 406, an official bulletin said.

A 45-year-old woman, who is a Haryana government employee, tested positive for COVID-19, while a 25-year-old woman from Mauli Jagran was also found positive for the virus, it said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Reports 393 New COVID-19 Cases, 12 Deaths Today; Tally Reaches 14,930: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 21, 2020.

A total of 6,677 samples from the city have been sent for COVID-19 testing so far. While 6,243 of these were negative for the virus, reports for 28 cases are awaited, according to the bulletin.

So far 316 people have recovered from the infection in Chandigarh and six have died of coronavirus, it said.

Also Read | UP B.Ed. JEE 2020 Date Announced: Exams to be Held on July 29 Under COVID-19 Safety Guidelines, Says Govt.

There are 84 active cases of the novel coronavirus in the union territory as of now, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)