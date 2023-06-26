Bareilly (UP), Jun 26 (PTI) Two motorcyclists were killed after colliding head on with a truck in the Cantonment area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred on Sunday evening when a truck approaching from Budaun collided with the motorcycle at the Ramganga trisection, Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Rahul Bhati said.

Also Read | Istanbul: LGBTQ Community Tries to Hold Pride Amid Arrests.

Rakesh Kumar (24) and his neighbour Prashant (22) died on the spot, he said and added that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

As the driver tried to flee in his truck, the vehicle hit and injured another motorcyclist, the officer said.

Also Read | Countries With Most Nuclear Weapons List 2023: Russia, US and China Top 3 Nations With Highest Number of Nuclear Weapons, Know How Many Nuclear Warheads India and Pakistan Have.

Later, the truck driver was nabbed and his vehicle seized, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)