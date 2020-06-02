India News | Two Murder Cases Registered in Nagpur District: Police

Nagpur, Jun 2 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was killed in Kanhan area here in Maharashtra by a gang for intervening in a dispute involving his co-workers, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Raju alias Shivshankar Shitalprasad Kashyap.

Also Read | India-China Stand-Off: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Acknowledges Presence of Chinese Troops in 'Sizeable Number' in Eastern Ladakh.

The incident occurred on Monday night when Kashyap and his friend were going on a motorcycle after completing their shift, an official said, adding that the accused were angry that Kashyap had intervened during a fight between them and his co-workers last week.

In another incident, also on Monday night, an argument over distribution of food led to killing of a 36-year-old truck driver by a 20-year-old cleaner in Saoner taluka, the official said.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Seeks Cash Support to MSMEs, Says One-Third of Them Closing Down Permanently.

Police have arrested the accused cleaner.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)