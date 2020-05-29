India News | Two MW Solar Plant Commissioned at INS Kalinga

Visakhapatnam (AP), May 29 (PTI)In keeping with the initiative of the Central government to promote solar energy, a two megawatt solar photovoltaic plant was commissionedat INS Kalinga here.

Flag Officer Commanding-In-Chief, Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain commissioned the plant set up as part of the Centre's objective to achieve 100 GW of solar power by 2022 as part of the National Solar Mission on Thursday.

The plant,which is the largest in the Eastern Naval Command and has an estimated life of 25 years.

Despite the lockdown, all agencies concernedincluding APEPDCL worked out a contingency plan adhering to all guidelines in place for coronaviruspandemic and executed the work, according to a defence release here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Atul Kumar Jain said the commissioning of this plant demonstrates the commitment of the Eastern Naval Command towards conservation of environment and eco-friendly measures.

INS Kalinga, a naval unit on the city outskirts currently headed by Cmde Rajesh Debnath, has taken significant stridesin green initiatives since it was set up in the early 1980s, including afforestation, numerous plantation drives, coastal cleanup drives and protection of the Geo-Heritage site "Erra Matti Dibbalu" (red dunes), the release added.PTI CORR

