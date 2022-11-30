Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 30 (ANI): Two Naxals carrying a reward of Rs 43 Lakh on their head were killed in an encounter with Hawk Force at Supkhar forest area (Mandla and Kawardha, Chhattisgarh border) in Balaghat district on Wednesday, an official said.

The Special Operation Group (SOG) of Hawk Force also recovered AK 47, 315-rifle, various diaries and Naxalites literature from the spot.

The two Naxals killed in the encounter were identified as Ganesh Mandavi (around 35 years), a resident of Gadhchirauli, Maharashtra and Rajesh (around 30 years), a resident of Sukma, Chhattisgarh.

Inspector General of Police (Anti-Naxal Operations) Farid Shapu said that Ganesh was incharge of coordination team DVCM (Division Committee Member), MMC Zone. He was carrying a reward of 29 Lakh on his head (five lakh in MP, eight lakh in Chhattisgarh and 16 lakh in Maharashtra). Rajesh was a commander (Bhoramdev Area Committee-PL 2) and he was carrying a reward of 15 lakh on his head (Three lakh in MP, five Lakh in Chhattisgarh and six lakh in Maharashtra).

IG Shapu further said that acting on a tip-off, the SOG of Hawk Force went on a search operation around 1 am on Wednesday. During the search, the force reached the naka of the forest department in the morning. After feeling the movement, the Naxalites opened fire on the force. They retaliated in self-defence that continued till about 11am. Later, a search operation was conducted by the force after the firing stopped in the area in which they recovered bodies of two male Naxalites.

Many criminal cases were registered against these two Naxals in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. 15 cases (eight in MP, four in CG and 3 in Maharashtra) were registered against Ganesh and 18 cases ( 13 in MP and five in CG) were registered against Rajesh.

IG Shapu added that the Naxal literature and other information confiscated from the spot would be examined and further action would be taken accordingly. (ANI)

