Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI): Two Naxals have been killed in an encounter with the police in the forest area of Etapalli in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, the police informed on Wednesday.

"Incriminating materials have been seized from the spot," informed Superintendent of Police (SP) of Gadchiroli Ankit Goyal.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)