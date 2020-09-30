New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Two Nepalese citizens were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly injuring a policeman, who was trying to stop the duo from beating up a man with a baseball bat in south Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Buddhiman Lama (30) and Rang Doj Waiba (29). They are from Nepal and were staying in Chirag Delhi, the police said.

Also Read | Unlock 5: Schools Can Reopen From October 15, No Compulsory Attendance; Here Are Complete Guidelines.

On September 25, Head Constable Pawan Kumar, posted at Malviya Nagar police station, spotted the two accused beating a man with a baseball bat at Shivalik Road. When Kumar tried to stop them, the duo got in a car to flee. As the head constable grabbed the driver and held on, the vehicle dragged him along at a high speed for some distance.

The accused fled after the head constable lost his grip and fell down.

Also Read | Unlock 5: Multiplexes and Single Screens to Finally Re-open from October 15 with 50% Capacity.

Kumar sustained multiple fractures in his left arm and other injuries, said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

Five mobile phones and the car used in committing the offence have been seized.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)