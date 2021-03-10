Aizawl, Mar 10 (PTI) Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,434 on Wednesday as two more persons tested positive for the infection, a health department official said.

The new cases were reported from Aizawl and Saitual districts, he said.

"One patient was diagnosed with the disease after he returned from Manipur and another tested positive for the disease at a private hospital in Aizawl. They were asymptomatic, the official said.

The state now has nine active cases, while 4,415 people have recovered from the disease and 10 patients succumbed to the infection.

Mizoram has so far tested over 2.39 lakh samples for COVID-19, and the positivity rate stands at 1.85 per cent.

State immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi said 37,784 people, including 7,587 senior citizens and 589 with comorbidities, have received the first dose of the COVID vaccine thus far.

She said 9,400 health and frontline workers have been administered the second dose of the vaccine till Tuesday. PTI

