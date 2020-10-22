Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 22 (ANI): Two newly recruited terrorists of Al-Badre outfit surrendered before the police and security forces on Thursday.

According to a press statement from the police, two newly recruited terrorists of Al-Badre outfit surrendered before Sopore police, security forces during cordon and search operations (CASO) today at Shallpora, Tujjar-Sharief Sopore.

The press statement said, "On specific information, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Sopore police, 22-RR and CRPF on 22 October 2020 at Village Shallpora, Tujjar-Shareif Sopore. During search operation, two terrorists were spotted hiding in a residential house, who turned out to be two local newly recruited Al-Badre terrorists, who had joined the outfit on 23 September this year, by circulating their photos of affiliation on social media holding grenades."

Before any engagement, their family members were brought to the spot to persuade the terrorists to surrender. After some time, the terrorists were persuaded by the collective efforts of security forces and their family members to surrender before the security forces along with incriminating materials, as per the press statement.

The newly recruits have been identified as Abid Ahmad War, resident of Wadoora Sopore, and Mehraj-ud-din War, resident of Wadoora Sopore.

Regarding the incident, a case FIR under section 7/25 I. A. Act registered in police station Bomia and investigation was taken up, the press statement added. (ANI)

