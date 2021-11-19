Dhalai (Tripura) [India], November 19 (ANI): Two cadres of the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) were nabbed by the Tripura police from the Raishyabari and Gandacherra areas under the Dhalai district on Friday.

Two of the apprehended persons have been identified as Sanjay Tripura and Akhindra Debbarma, as per Tripura Police.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Govt Could Permit Third Dose of Coronavirus Vaccine for People with Low Immunity, Says Report.

More details awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)