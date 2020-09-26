Kolkata, Sep 26 (PTI) Two tea gardens of Alipurduar in North Bengal -- Kalchini and Raimattang -- will resume operations from Sunday after 11 months, a senior state government official said.

Additional Labour Commissioner of North Bengal, Md Rizwan, said the two estates together employ around 3,200 people.

Also Read | Narendra Modi 4th Among World’s Most Admired Men of 2020, Sudha Murthy in List of 20 Most Admired Women: YouGov Rankings.

Both the tea gardens were put under suspension of work late last year.

Rizwan said a tripartite meeting had been convened by the Labour Commissioner's Office of North Bengal, and it was agreed to reopen the estates by the respective managements.

Also Read | Delhi Air to Worsen in Next 3 Days As Farmers Continue to Burn Stubble in Punjab and Haryana.

He said the workers and employees will receive no pay during the period of suspension, but service continuity will be maintained in respect of statutory dues like provident fund and gratuity.

The workers will also receive bonus at 12 per cent for 2019-20, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)