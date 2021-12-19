Shimla, Dec 19 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh recorded two coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday taking the toll to 3,851, while 29 fresh cases pushed the number of infections to 2,28,295, an official said.

An 85-year-old man in Mandi and an 80-year-old woman in Shimla succumbed to the virus, he added.

The number of active cases now stood at 491 in the state.

Besides, 46 more patients recovered from the infection, taking the recovery count to 2,23,936, the health official said.

