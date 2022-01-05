Ballia (UP), Jan 5 (PTI) Two members of a family were killed in a collision between a mini-truck and a motorcycle near Rampurbhoj village here, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, Prakash Yadav (25) and his brother-in-law Ghanshyam (30) were riding on a motorcycle on Tuesday evening when when they collided with a mini truck.

Villagers immediately rushed them to the district hospital where they succumbed to their injuries during treatment, police said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

