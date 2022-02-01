Fatehpur (UP), Feb 1 (PTI) Two people died on the spot when a truck hit their motorcycle in Hussainganj area here on Tuesday, police said.

Hussainganj Station House Officer (SHO) Ranveer Singh said Sunil Kumar (27) and his neighbour Sadhna Devi (35) were travelling to district hospital in Fatehpur for treatment, when they were hit by a speeding truck.

Also Read | Union Budget 2022-23: PM Narendra Modi Hails ‘People-Friendly and Progressive’ Budget.

Both of them died on the spot.

The SHO said the truck driver fled the spot after the accident and efforts are on to arrest him.

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: From Amritsar East To Lambi Vidhan Sabha Seat; Here Are Seven Key Constituencies.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)