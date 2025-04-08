Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 8 (ANI): Following the blast reported outside BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia's residence in Jalandhar, Special DGP Arpit Shukla said that two people have been arrested in this case and asserted that it was done to disturb the communal harmony in the state.

Special DGP Arpit Shukla said, "Last night at 1 pm, a hand grenade was hurled outside the house of BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia in Jalandhar. Punjab police has cracked the case in 12 hours. Two people have been arrested in this case, and the auto-rickshaw which was used in this crime has also been confiscated. It was a major incident to disturb communal harmony. As per the initial investigation, this was a major conspiracy of Pakistan's ISI. Zeeshan Akhtar, who is a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was the mastermind of the case. Our teams are conducting raids at different locations so that the investigation in this case is finished as soon as possible. We are also in touch with the central agencies, and a big operation has been launched."

He further said that Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) links in the case are being probed.

He said that the case is under investigation and being probed scientifically.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sudhanshu Trivedi on Tuesday raised concerns regarding the law and order situation in the state and said that the Punjab government has become 'AAP-DA. '

"Since the Aam Aadmi Party came to power in Punjab, serious concerns have been raised regarding the law and order situation. A few days after this government took charge, Sidhu Moosewala was murdered. Since then, the rising influence of criminals, separatists and increasing incidents of crimes and murders have become deeply alarming," Trivedi said.

The BJP leader attacked Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and said that a grenade attack was carried out on the house of a senior party leader, and the government remains completely "unaware."

"The way our leader Manoranjan Kalia's residence was attacked, it shows that the current AAP Government in Punjab has become 'AAP-DA'...It is truly astonishing that Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann claims that he knows everything happening in the Congress Party meetings in Delhi, implying that his intelligence agencies are capable of tracking the internal affairs of opposition parties. In such a major city, a grenade attack is carried out on the house of a senior party leader, and the government remains completely unaware," he added.

Union Minister Ravneet Bittu met Manoranjan Kalia after a blast was reported outside his residence and said that there is an atmosphere of fear in Punjab.

"Punjab has gone through things like these, but even then, grenades were not used like this. It seems as if grenades are easily available in toy shops. Manoranjan Kalia is one of the most senior leaders in the state and has seen the years of militancy in Punjab," Bittu told ANI.

A blast was reported outside the residence of BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia in Punjab's Jalandhar in the early hours today. (ANI)

