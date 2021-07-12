Bareilly (UP), Jul 12 (PTI) Two people were killed by a tiger in the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, officials said on Monday.

Kanhai (25), Sonu (25) and Monu were attacked by the big cat on the Ghungrai-Diuria road in the forest on Sunday, Pilibhit Tiger Reserve Deputy Director Naveen Khandelwal said.

While Monu managed to climb a tree and save himself, the other two were mauled to death on the spot, he said.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, Khandelwal said, adding that assistance will be given to their families.

