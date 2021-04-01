Gorakhpur (UP), Apr 1 (PTI) Unidentified bike-borne assailants shot dead a shopkeeper and his employee at the Gagha area here, police said on Thursday.

Shambhu Sharan Maurya (35) and his employee, Sanjay Pandey (42), were sitting in the shop late on Wednesday evening, when two masked men arrived on a motorcycle and opened indiscriminate fire at them, they said.

Maurya sustained four bullet wounds and Sanjay two, the police said, adding that both died on the way to a hospital.

A case was registered based on a written complaint by the family members, they said.

Superintendent of Police A K Singh said CCTV footage from the area is being analysed.

