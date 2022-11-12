Ballia (UP), Nov 12 (PTI) Two persons were killed in Khanpur village here on Saturday after coming in contact with a live wire, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Sandeep Tiwari (19) and his brother-in-law Ajay Pandey (27), they said.

Also Read | TMC Minister Akhil Giri Under Fire Over Objectionable Remarks on President Droupadi Murmu (Watch Video).

Additional Superintendent of Police Durga Prasad Tiwari said the duo was passing through an agriculture field in Sahatwar police station limits when a high-voltage electrical wire fell on them.

They died on the spot, he said.

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: BJP Releases Second List of Six Candidates.

Pandey was a resident of Ghazipur district and had come to his in-laws' home to attend a family programme, the police said.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)