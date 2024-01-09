Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 9 (ANI): Two persons were found dead and three others found suffering from illness in a room built on the premises of a distillery located at Naugaon in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Tuesday morning, a police official said.

The deceased were identifed as Prakash (36) and Pawan (35) while the persons who fell ill were identified as Nitesh (32), Dhirendra (29) and Brajesh (27). All of them were residents of Bihar and they were working here. Upon getting the information about the incident, the police registered a case and started investigation into the matter.

"A building is built on the premises of a distillery located in Naugaon where workers used to sleep when the door of room did not open on Monday morning, then checked and later it was found that two persons died and three others fell ill. The ill persons were referred to the district hospital," said Amit Sanghi, Superintendent of Police (SP, Chhatarpur).

Following the death, a case was registered at Naugaon police station and started a probe into the matter. FSL team also investigated the spot and further action will be taken on the basis of post mortem and investigation report, he added.

The SP further said that the actual reason of the death would be known only after the post mortem report.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Lakhan Tiwari said, "I had a discussion with an attender in the district hospital and in the preliminary investigation it was found that the incident seems to have occurred due to an electric shock. Nonetheless, the team of doctors were further checking into the matter." (ANI)

