Jajpur, Feb 16 (PTI) Two persons including a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) were killed when their car was hit by a speeding truck in Odisha's Jajpur district on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place on National Highway 215 under Panikoili police limits on Sunday afternoon. The deceased police officer has been identified as Balaram Nayak who was working as DSP in the Jajpur district police headquarters at Panikoili while the other deceased is his relative, identified as Purna Chandra Nayak.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 2 Accused of Kidnapping 6-Year-Old Boy Held After Brief Gunfight in Morena District.

According to reports, the DSP along with his relative was returning to Panikoili from his native place at Ghatagaon in Keonjhar district when a speeding truck hit their car near Kripalu Rice Mill.

The local people rescued the two and sent them to Maharaj Jajati Keshari Medical College and Hospital (MJKMCH) in Jajpur Town in critical condition. However, both were declared dead on arrival by doctors.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Shocker: 2 Men Kill Friend for INR 18 Lakh After Luring Him for Drinks, Manage To Transfer Only INR 5500.

The police have started an investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident.

After getting information about the mishap, Jajpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Yashpratap Shrimal visited the MJKMCH, enquired about the incident and sent the bodies for autopsy.

A manhunt is on to nab the driver of the truck, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)