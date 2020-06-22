Kota, Jun 22 (PTI) Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths arrested two employees of the Public Health Engineering Department while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 7,000 in Rajasthan's Kota on Monday, an official said.

ASP Chandrasheel Thakur said the ACB sleuths arrested Laxman Singh Gehlot (57), a feeder posted at the office of the junior engineer officer-II in Dadabari; and helper Yogendra Sen (27) after they allegedly accepted a bribe for settling a water bill.

Earlier, they had demanded Rs 15,000, which was settled at Rs 8,000, he said.

They had allegedly taken Rs 1,000 at the time of verification of the complaint.

Sevaram Sindhi (67), a resident of N G Royal Vila in the Dadabari area, approached the ACB on Thursday and lodged a complaint against them.

In order to collect the remaining amount, the two on Monday reached the complainant's residence where ACB personnel held them as soon as they accepted the bribe amount of Rs 7,000, the ASP said.

The two will be produced before an ACB court on Tuesday, he added.

