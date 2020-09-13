Hazaribag, Sep 13 (PTI) Two Naxals belonging to the People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) were arrested in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district in connection with an extortion case, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

Hazaribag Superintendent of Police Karthick S told PTI that both the naxals had threatened the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), a government of India undertaking to pay extortion money failing which they will not be allowed to function and their staff will be killed.

Also Read | Parliament Menu For Monsoon Session 2020: No Cooking in Parliament, Only Packed Food to Be Served; Here’s List of Food Items And Their Prices For MPs.

The SP both the arrested PLFI activists have confessed that they have threatened the ONGC and other organisations to pay extortion money.

He said the police have arrested 15 PLFI activists including their zonal commander Nand Kishore Mahto in last few months.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Election 2020: How The Numbers Stack Up in Fight Between Harivansh Narayan Singh And Manoj Kumar Jha.

The PLFI is a splinter group of the CPI (Maoist). PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)