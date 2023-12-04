Simdega (Jharkhand), Dec 4 (PTI) Two members of the outlawed People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) were arrested during a routine security drive in Simdega district, police said on Monday.

The duo were held on December 2 at Sahubeda More area, around 110 km from state capital Ranchi, they said.

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Asaduddin Owaisi-Led AIMIM Retains Seven Seats in State but Vote Share Drops by 2.22%.

"The Maoists had tried to escape when asked to stop at the vehicle checking point, but could not succeed," a senior police officer said.

One pistol and five cartridges have been recovered from them, he added.

Also Read | Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023: ZPM Leading in 27 Seats, Ruling MNF Ahead on 9 Seats, Congress on One and BJP on Three.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)