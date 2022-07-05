Chandigarh, Jul 5 (PTI) The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Tuesday arrested two property dealers for allegedly tampering with revenue records in connivance with officials and fraudulently transferring 578 acres to several people.

According to a statement, police have booked Revenue Department officials and the property dealers under the Prevention of Corruption Act and relevant sections of the IPC.

"The accused property dealers in connivance with revenue officials fraudulently managed to alter the mutation of village land in which 14 persons were shown as owners of the land measuring 558 acres at Majri village," it said.

"Apart from this, on June 18 and 19, 2014 approximately 578 acres had been transferred fraudulently to persons who were actually not owners of the land," said the statement.

On the basis of investigation, the Bureau has arrested two property dealers.

