Mumbai, Jun 24 (PTI) Pune-based builder brothers Shrikant Paranjape (63) and Shashank Paranjape (59) were arrested by the police here on Thursday for allegedly cheating a woman in a land sale deal, an official said.

Suburban Vile-Parle police here arrested them from their residence in Pune after an FIR was registered.

Vasundhara Dongare, a Mumbai resident, had filed a complaint alleging that they sold her land in the prime Vile Parle area without her consent. Further investigation is on, the official added.

