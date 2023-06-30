Jaipur, Jun 30 (PTI) Ministers Lal Chand Kataria and Murari Meena had a narrow escape following an accident involving three cars in Rajasthan's Nagaur district on Friday, police said.

A minor girl was injured in the accident, they said.

The accident occurred when a car travelling in the wrong direction hit the ministers' car and collided with another on a T-junction in the district' Sadar area.

The ministers were returning from Jodhpur.

Agriculture Minister Kataria suffered a knee jerk in the accident.

A girl suffered nose injuries in the accident and has been admitted to a hospital. The ministers visited the hospital to inform about her wellbeing, Sadar SHO Rupa Ram said.

Surendra Yadav, who was driving the car that caused the accident, has been detained and his vehicle seized, the police said.

