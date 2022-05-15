Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 15 (ANI): Two persons were rescued and four are still trapped in a quarry near Ponnakudi in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district after a giant stone fell into the quarry last night.

Following the incident, two National Disaster Response Force teams were called in from Arakkonam for the rescue operation.

As rescue operations continued for several hours, information on the condition of those trapped in the rubble remained unclear.

Nellai District Superintendent of Police Saravanan arrived at the scene and inspected the rescue operations.

An NDRF team consisting of 30 personnel from 4 Battalion, Arakkonam rushed to Palayamkottai Taluk, Tirunelveli District, TN by road to rescue victims who are trapped due to falling off of a Boulder to 300 feet underneath Quarry mines.

"Our 24x7 control room in Arakkonam is closely monitoring the situation round the clock and all efforts are being made in close collaboration with Tamil Nadu State Administration," the NDRF said.

The rescue operation is underway. (ANI)

