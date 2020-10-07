Jaipur, Oct 7 (PTI) Two journalists have been booked by Jaipur police for allegedly running a fake news in July during the power tussle between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot, police said on Wednesday.

The FIR, lodged with Vidhayakpuri police station, was registered on October 1 against Sharat Kumar of Rajasthan Tak (Aaj Tak) and Lokendra Singh of XYZ news agency.

Singh is also associated with Pilot and handles his press releases.

In the FIR, the police accused them of fabricating news that illegal phone tapping of Congress MLAs and ministers, who were staying in a hotel in Jaisalmer at that time, was being done from a hotel in Mansarover in Jaipur.

"A misleading, baseless, fake and sensational news was created and circulated on social media and it was broadcast on a news channel by Sharat Kumar of Rajasthan Tak (Aaj Tak)," the FIR stated.

