Amritsar (Punjab) [India], July 20 (ANI): Two Sidhu Moose Wala killers were gunned down after a heavy exchange of fire with Punjab Police near Amritsar on Wednesday, according to an official.

The killed gangsters were identified as Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh from whom an AK47 and pistol were recovered after the encounter.

Also Read | Mohammed Zubair Case: ‘How Can We Tell a Journalist Not To Write, Lawyer Not To Argue', SC on Bail Conditions for Alt News Co-Founder.

In the encounter that broke out this afternoon, three police officials and a journalist also sustained injuries. The forensic team reached the spot for further investigation.

"Heavy exchange of fire took place today, two gangsters involved in Sidhu Moosewala case namely Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh were killed. We have recovered an AK47 and a pistol. 3 police officials have also suffered minor injuries," said Punjab ADGP Promod Ban while speaking to the media.

Also Read | EPFO Adds 16.82 Lakh Net Subscribers in May 2022.

The official said that the police were keeping a track of the accused in the murder case of the Punjabi singer.

Following the movement in the area, the police acted upon it.

"We were keeping track of the accused in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case and our task force saw some movement in this area. We acted upon it. Our forensic team is at the spot for further investigation," said the ADGP who is also the head of the Anti-Gangster Task Force.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police tweeted, "#SidhuMoosewala murder: #AGTF ADGP Promod Ban confirms the operation concluded successfully as both Manpreet Mannu & Jagroop Roopa, who killed #Moosewala were neutralized in a heavy exchange of fire. #Police also recovered an AK-47 along with heavy ammunition from the spot."

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress demanded "attention" of the Centre and the state governments regarding the current situation in the state.

"The encounter does not take place without any reason. The Centre as well as the state governments will have to pay attention to the kind of situation that is panning out in Punjab. Such people should be responded to who take laws in their hands in Punjab," Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said while speaking to ANI.

On July 18, the Punjab and Haryana High Court denied anticipatory bail to slain singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala's manager, Shaganpreet Singh (currently in Australia) in connection with Youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera's murder case.

The bench of Justice Anoop Chitkara was of the opinion that the status report of the investigation conducted by the Punjab Police establishes that the prosecution has collected sufficient evidence pointing out a prima facie case against Shaganpreet Singh.

On June 14, the Patiala House Court of Delhi allowed Punjab Police to arrest gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with Sidhu Moosewala murder case and also allowed Punjab Police transit application. The Court also directed Punjab Police to ensure that the medical examination of accused Lawrence Bishnoi is conducted as per law/rules before leaving Delhi and also before his production before the concerned Court of CJM, Mansa, Punjab.

The Delhi court, while allowing Punjab Police applications, had earlier said, "The applicant Investigation Officer/SP Dharamveer Singh and the investigating agency were directed to take all the appropriate measures for safety and security of the accused Lawrence Bishnoi during transit till production of the accused Lawrence Bishnoi before the concerned Court at Mansa, Punjab."

According to the petition filed by Punjab Police in the city court Lawrence Bishnoi is a key conspirator in the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala. Punjab Police further submitted that during the investigation of murder case, the confession statements of the arrested accused were recorded wherein it was clearly pointed out that Lawrence Bishnoi had tasked the co-accused to carry out the "planned killing of Sidhu Moosewala.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab Police among 424 others. Notably, the singer had joined the Congress party last year in December ahead of the Assembly elections. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)