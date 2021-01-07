Nagpur, Jan 6 (PTI) Two sisters were found dead under mysterious circumstances in their house in Kamptee town near Nagpur on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased were identified by the police as Padma Nagorao Lawte (60) and Kalpana (50).

According to the police, the sisters were living in a one-room house in Kamptee.

Padma Lawte had some mental health issues, while her younger sister worked as a labourer, they said.

Their bodies were found in semi-decomposed state on Wednesday afternoon when a person came to their house, the police said.

"We have not found any evidence of suicide from the spot. The bodies were sent for post-mortem and the reason behind the death would be established only after receiving its report," a police official said.

A case of accidental death was registered by the Old Kamptee police, he added.

