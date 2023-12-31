Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], December 31 (ANI): Maharashtra Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell has arrested two foreign nationals from Nalasopara in possession of mephedrone (MD) and cocaine. The value of the recovered drugs is Rs 1 crore 47 lakh, said the officials.

The operation was done after getting the tip-off that two people were peddling drugs for the New Year celebration.

The arrested accused were identified as South African nationals.

The police registered a case against both the accused under the NDPS Act.

Further investigation is on. (ANI)

