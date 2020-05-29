India News | Two Special Trains with 1,359 Migrants Arrive in Manipur

Imphal, May 28 (PTI) Two Shramik Special trains - one from Kerala and another from Gujarat - brought back 1,359 migrant workers to Manipur on Thursday, an official said.

These people were stranded in the two states due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to combat COVID-19 pandemic.

The train that arrived at Jiribam railway station on Thursday afternoon from Gujarat ferried 452 people.

This was the 17th Shramik Special train to have brought back migrant labourers to Manipur.

The train left from Bharuch railway station in Gujarat on May 23.

The other train, which departed from Trivandrum in Kerala on May 23, reached Jiribam in the morning, carrying 907 people of Manipur.

All the passengers were screened by medical teams, and they were sent to their respective home districts in buses arranged by the state transport department, the official said.

The Jiribam district administration provided meals and drinking water to the returnees after they arrived at the station.

All the returnees will be placed under the institutional quarantine centres for 14 days, the official added.

