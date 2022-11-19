Bengaluru, Nov 19 (PTI) Two students have been booked for allegedly raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan at a college event 'just for fun'.

According to police, the case was registered based on a viral video on the social media.

During the event at a private engineering college here recently, other students objected as soon as a boy and a girl shouted the slogan.

The students were picked up and questioned. They reportedly said they did it for fun, police said.

