Ranchi, Feb 5 (PTI) Two students of the Central University of Jharkhand (CUJ) were killed in a road accident on the outskirts of Ranchi on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place near Maltoti Bridge in Mandar police station area.

The deceased students were identified as Devdas Mandal and Aishwariya.

According to Mandar police station in-charge Rahul Kumar, the students were riding a motorcycle when a truck, coming from behind, collided with them. Both students died on the spot.

The driver and the helper of the truck fled after the incident.

