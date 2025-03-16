Thane, Mar 16 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Thane district have registered a case against two female teachers of a school for allegedly beating an 8-year-old student, an official said on Sunday.

The police action against the teachers from the Central Railway School in Kalyan came on a complaint by the boy's father, he said.

The complainant is a Central Railway employee. He has alleged that his son was repeatedly targeted by the two teachers due to a dispute between him and senior CR officials.

The man told the police that he had approached the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights after one of the teachers hit his son last October. The principal had then expressed regret over the incident, he said.

On March 1, the second teacher allegedly slapped the minor. When confronted, she apologised but failed to explain her action, the father said.

Following his complaint, a coordination officer from the District Women and Child Development Department accompanied the family to the Mahatma Phule Chowk police station, where an FIR was registered on Saturday.

Railway officials have not yet commented on the allegations.

The teachers have been booked for voluntarily causing hurt under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said, adding that an investigation is underway.

