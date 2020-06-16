Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Two Teachers Killed in Car Accident in MP

Agency News PTI| Jun 16, 2020 08:12 PM IST
India News | Two Teachers Killed in Car Accident in MP

Betul (MP), Jun 16 (PTI) Two teachers were killed when the car in which they were traveling to a class 12 exam centre fell into a ditch in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, the police said.

Two other teachers were injured in the accident that took place near Palanga bridge, about 60-km from the district headquarters.

They were on the way to Mohata for duty at a Class 12 examination centre, the police said.

The car fell into a ditch after running into a sidewall of the road over a culvert, they said.

Shekhar Ravandhe (46) and Ramprasad Uike (39) died on the spot. The injured teachers were rushed to the district hospital and were undergoing treatment, the police added. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

