India News | Two Teachers Killed in Car Accident in MP

Betul (MP), Jun 16 (PTI) Two teachers were killed when the car in which they were traveling to a class 12 exam centre fell into a ditch in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, the police said.

Two other teachers were injured in the accident that took place near Palanga bridge, about 60-km from the district headquarters.

They were on the way to Mohata for duty at a Class 12 examination centre, the police said.

The car fell into a ditch after running into a sidewall of the road over a culvert, they said.

Shekhar Ravandhe (46) and Ramprasad Uike (39) died on the spot. The injured teachers were rushed to the district hospital and were undergoing treatment, the police added. PTI

