Shimla, Aug 13 (PTI) Two teenagers drowned in Swan river in Himachal Pradesh's Una district on Saturday, the state disaster management department said.

Sahil (14) and Jatin (15) of Lower Bhadsali village drowned accidentally while taking bath in Swan river near Lower Batheda of Haroli sub-division at around 3.15 pm today, it said.

Also Read | UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For Deputy Director And Other Posts At upsconline.nic.in; Check Details Here.

Both the bodies have been recovered, the department added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)