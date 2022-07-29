Bhadohi (UP), Jul 29 (PTI) Two teenagers were electrocuted on Friday while bathing in a tubewell tank in Gopiganj area when an overhead wire fell into it, police said.

According to police, Sunny (14) and Saurabh (16) of Niranjan village under Gopiganj police station limits had gone to take a path in the tank of a government tubewell.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Bharti said, "A high tension electric wire fell into the tank of the tubewell where the teenagers were bathing. Sunny and Saurabh were electrocuted before anyone could help them."

Police recovered the bodies and sent them for a postmortem examination.

