Khargone (MP), Apr 2 (PTI) As a warning against breaking the COVID-19 mask rule, the authorities in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district set up two temporary jails on Friday to confine violators.

Violators will be lodged in these facilities for at least six hours and all COVID-19 norms will be followed, it was stated.

One of the temporary jails was set up at a dharamshala to confine persons found without masks, a police station in- charge Prakash Vaskale said.

As many as 100 people can be lodged at the dharamshala in keeping with the social distancing norms, the official said.

Five persons were caught roaming without masks and were confined in the temporary jail on Friday, he said.

A similar facility was created at the Government Boys Middle School in Maheshwar town of the district by designating three rooms for the purpose.

At least 50 persons can be lodged in this temporary jail, a district official said.

According to reports from Indore, 130 persons were arrested under section 151 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in the last 24 hours for not wearing masks, said Rakesh Kumar Bhangre, the superintendent of the district's Central Jail.

The violators have been lodged in a temporary jail at a community guest house in Snehlataganj area.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)