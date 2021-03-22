Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 22 (ANI): Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces here in Shopian in the early hours of Monday.

The encounter broke out at the Manihal area of Shopian and it is currently underway, police said.

"#ShopianEncounterUpdate: 02 #unidentified #terrorists killed. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Earlier on March 16, two terrorists were killed in an encounter in Shopian. (ANI)

