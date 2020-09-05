Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 5 (ANI): Two terrorists, who were neutralised yesterday in Yedipora village of Baramulla district by the security forces, were identified as locals, Jammu and Kashmir police said.

"After we received that terrorists were hiding in a house, an operation consisting of CRPF, Rashtriya Rifles and Baramulla Police was conducted in Yedipora village of the Baramulla district yesterday," M Suleiman, DIG, North Kashmir said.

Also Read | Horror Ride: Three Agra Residents Beaten Up, Robbed On Way to Delhi; Police Arrests Accused.

"When the search party reached the suspected house, one terrorist fired. Three militants were neutralised. Two of them were locals,' he added.

The duo was identified as Shafqat Ali Khan and Bilal, residents of Rawatpora and Baramulla respectively.

Also Read | Shivaram Hebbar, Karnataka Labour Minister, Tests COVID-19 Positive.

Two AK-47 rifles, two magazines and one pistol were seized from the possession of terrorists. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)