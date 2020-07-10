Patna (Bihar) [India], July 10 (ANI): The Indian Railways deployed two trains with 21 COVID-19 isolation coaches each at Patna Junction on Thursday.

Patna district administration has announced a complete lockdown for a week starting from July 10 to July 16.

Supporting the district administration, the Railways deployed two trains with 21 coaches each which can accommodate 640 people, on the platform numbers 6 and 7. It has been deployed for the COVID-19 suspects identified in the city.

Dr Nilesh Kumar, Station Director of Patna Junction said, "Both these platforms have been cordoned off to prevent the coronavirus spread. The two staircases and ramps connecting the platforms to the other parts of the station , have been completely closed."

"We have also made the arrangements to allow the entry of people coming for the isolation and the doctor or the concerned peopl by creating the security circle on a bridge. The front and back of the platform are also sealed," Kumar said.

If needed, the railway has kept many coaches reserved, which can be provided on the request of District Administration. (ANI)

