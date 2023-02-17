Srinagar, Feb 17 (PTI) Two militants of The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow outfit of Lashkar-e-Toiba, were arrested here on Friday, police said.

"2 militants of TRF arrested by Srinagar Police namely Zubair Gul S/o Gh Mohd Bhat R/o Zoonimar (Category C) & Mohd Hamza Wali S/o Md Yousuf R/o Safakadal (Hybrid)," Srinagar Police tweeted.

They were involved in many militant incidents in Srinagar, they said.

"One Pistol, one grenade and other material were recovered from their possession," a police official said, adding an FIR has been registered at the Safakadal police station.

