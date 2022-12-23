Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 23 (ANI): In a joint operation with Assam Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday arrested two The Resistance Front (TRF) terrorists with arms and ammunition from Bandipora.

On specific information, two militants, Imad Amin Chopan alias Chita Bhai and Tahir Ah Bhat alias Tiger both residents of Anantnag were apprehended while they were on the move from the upper reaches of Bandipora towards Srinagar, said police. Police recovered a Chinese Pistol along with magazine and rounds, Chinese grenade and detonators from their possession.

"Their handlers tasked them to acquire arms and ammunition to revive the module of TRF in South Kashmir," J-K Police said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

