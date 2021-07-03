Imphal, Jul 3 (PTI) Two militants belonging to the United Kuki Liberation Front (UKLF) were arrested by police along with arms and ammunition from Manipur's Chandel district on Saturday, a senior police officer said.

Superintendent of Police of Kakching, Victoria Yengkhom told PTI that the two militants were arrested from Phaijang village in neighbouring Chandel district by a team of Kakching District Police.

The SP said that police team also seized one AK-47 rifle with three magazines and 40 live rounds, one 12 bore pump action gun with 4 live rounds, and some documents from the possession of the two militants.

The two militants were extorting money from common people and harassing them, she added.

Police has registered a case against the arrested persons at Sugnu Police Station for further investigation and appropriate legal action, the SP further added.

