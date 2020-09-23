Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 23 (PTI) Bodies of two men were on Wednesday found from separate places in the district, police said.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained, they said.

In the first incident, body of a 60-year-old man was found in Shahpur area.

In the other case, body of a 28-year-old man was found near Shamli bus stand under Kotwali Police Station area, police said.

Both the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, they added.

