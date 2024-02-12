Imphal, Feb 12 (PTI) Two village volunteers were injured after armed men launched an attack in Manipur's Imphal East district on Monday evening, police said.

The injured have been shifted to a private hospital and at Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) here, police added.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Fields Chunnilal Garasiya, Madan Rathore From Rajasthan for RS Polls.

Heavy exchange of fire is ongoing between armed individuals at Pukhao Santipur in Imphal East district and the neighboring hill range, according to police reports.

Security forces are trying to bring the situation under control.

Also Read | Gurugram Tragedy: Two-Year-Old Boy Dies After Consuming Paint Thinner Mistaking It for Water in Sohna Area.

Pukhao, which shares the district boundary with Kangpokpi, has witnessed several incidents of gunfight since violence broke out in May last year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)